Oleg Nevzorov: We continue to work, Varna is my second home

I consider it my duty to inform you about the current situation related to the work of our corporation. First of all, I want to say, the company is working as usual!

Our entire team is on site, we continue to fulfill all our obligations, as well as work on projects. Due to the objective actions of the institutions and law enforcement officers in some of our sites, we are forced to postpone the deadlines for their implementation, but we will definitely make up for the delay.

This was stated by the Ukrainian businessman and founder of the KUB corporation and owner of the illegal complex in "Baba Alino" Oleg Nevzorov, reported FOKUS.

And he added: "As you can see, large-scale inspections are underway in the city, including those related to some of our sites. Both I personally and my team openly cooperate with state and local institutions - we provide all requested documents and provide full assistance to law enforcement agencies. It is important for us that every issue related to our projects and us is examined objectively and that an accurate and legally sound assessment of the situation is made".

Nevzorov shared that Varna has become his second home: "Here we invest not only huge funds, but also a part of our soul in the creation of new, beautiful and modern facilities with a convenient infrastructure for ordinary people, many of whom already live in our complexes".

"I understand that everyone has many questions. "Therefore, as soon as we can provide more detailed information, without harming the official investigation and checks that are underway, we will organize a press conference to answer all your questions," the businessman added.