Dotsova: Turkey is not only our neighbor, but also an ally and a key partner

Parliamentary dialogue supports the development of bilateral relations between our countries. This was stated by the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova at a meeting with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus, the press center of the National Assembly reports.

A Bulgarian parliamentary delegation, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova, is in Istanbul to participate in the NATO Parliamentary Summit. It includes the Head of the National Assembly Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Ivan Lalov and the Deputy Head of the Delegation Daniel Mitov. The forum is hosted by the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament.

Positive relations have been established between the parliaments of Bulgaria and Turkey, which are a necessary basis for deepening the dialogue between legislative institutions in a wide range of areas, said Mihaela Dotsova. I expect that a friendship group with Turkey will be established in the Bulgarian Parliament next week and I am confident that its members will make efforts to intensify the exchange of experience and share opinions with their colleagues from the Turkish Parliament, she emphasized. The fruitful parliamentary dialogue on legislation in the fields of economy, transport, communications and investments is of key importance for expanding trade and economic cooperation between our countries, added the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş congratulated Mihaela Dotsova on her election as Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament and noted the rapid constitution of the 52nd National Assembly, which has already elected a government and is engaged in serious legislative activity. He stressed the important role of parliamentary dialogue in the development of bilateral relations and expressed readiness to intensify contacts between representatives of the two legislative institutions. Numan Kurtulmuş pointed out the important role that Turkey and Bulgaria play not only as NATO allies, but also as countries in the Black Sea region.

Mihaela Dotsova noted that Turkey is not only our neighbor, but also a NATO ally and a key partner in a number of important areas. We have excellent sectoral cooperation in areas such as illegal migration and border security, transport, energy supplies, trade, investments, tourism, defense and the fight against terrorism, she emphasized. Our good relations must continue to develop on the basis of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, the Speaker of the National Assembly added.

Mihaela Dotsova highlighted innovations, digital infrastructure, green technologies and low-carbon energy technologies as new promising areas for cooperation. It is important for Bulgaria and Turkey to continue working together in the fight against illegal migration, which is of particular importance not only for Bulgaria, but also for the entire European Union, she emphasized.