Extraordinary budget committee examines the effect of social spending on the state budget

The rulers will examine how the changes to the laws to increase social payments have affected the budget.

That is why they are convening an extraordinary meeting of the budget committee on Tuesday.



The National Audit Office will have to audit the budgets of the Ministry of Social Affairs and the National Social Security Institute, monitor the budgets and the consolidated fiscal program and prepare a comprehensive report on the audit.

The audit will cover six years from 2020 onwards. Deputies plan to also commission an audit of the Road Infrastructure Agency.