Assoc. Prof. Naum Kaichev: There are meetings of the joint commission with Skopje, but no results

The tension between North Macedonia and Bulgaria continues to build up through various diplomatic situations. The topic was commented on in the program “In Focus” by the co-chairman of the Interdepartmental Commission on Historical Issues with North Macedonia, Assoc. Prof. Naum Kaichev.

“There are meetings, there are talks. But there are no results, we do not have decisions that can be adopted by the governments of both countries and implemented”, explained Assoc. Prof. Kaichev.

He recalled that when the commission was established, there were decisions and texts adopted by the governments of both countries. Unfortunately, however, they are not being implemented. In addition, since 2019, the work of the commission has “stood in one place” and “working in vain”.

“We have meetings. The last one was at the beginning of June – June 3-4 this year in Skopje. But unfortunately we are not reaching a result. The other side is not willing to listen to historical sources, but above all to reach concrete solutions”, explained Assoc. Prof. Kaichev.

“European diplomacy is clear about the real situation in North Macedonia. One proof of this is the report of the European Parliament. There, the assessments of the country are not at all flattering. It is emphasized that there has been no progress in the last year. There are also remarks in the field of ecology. Even the country's political system is assessed as “satisfactory” only”, explained Assoc. Prof. Kaichev.