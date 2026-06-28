Vasil Terziev: We need increased own revenues to implement the many ambitious projects

It is important that Sofia's own revenues increase so that many of the large and ambitious projects can be implemented, said the mayor of the Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev on BNT.

He noted that unlike most EU countries, municipalities in our country have nothing left from the corporate tax or the general income tax, and in his opinion this must change.

In connection with the draft for the Detailed Development Plan of “Borisova gradina“ and public reactions, Terziev said that this time there were seven times fewer objections. He noted that there is no perfect plan, but the process was carried out properly, with a broad public debate. According to him, some of the problems in the plan will be eliminated in the coming weeks.

Regarding the “Prince’s Garden” park and the monument in it, Vasil Terziev commented that he would like this to be a place that does not divide people. He added that a competition should be announced for a conceptual design, on which the capital’s chief architect is already working.

Next year, between 1,500 and 2,000 more places will be opened in kindergartens and nurseries, the mayor of Sofia also indicated. Terziev noted that 70% of the shortage of places is in nurseries, and the reason for this is largely the lack of nurses. According to him, the state must realize the scale of the problem and find a solution in which pedagogical staff with a medical education can provide the necessary care. Currently, there is a shortage of over 230 nurses, said Mayor Vasil Terziev.