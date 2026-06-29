Asphalting begins on the Sunny Beach-Obzor road

Repair activities for laying asphalt begin on the Sunny Beach-Obzor road. According to the "Road Infrastructure" Agency, the traffic of cars and buses will be stopped at night, and the cars will be redirected along a bypass route via the Provadia-Aitos road.

From June 29 to July 2, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., the movement of all vehicles will be restricted on a section of road 1-9 from the end of the town of Obzor to Sunny Beach. The stoppage of traffic at night is for patching the section in order to increase traffic safety and travel comfort during the summer months. All vehicles will be redirected to the Provadia-Aitos road at night. If necessary, only vehicles with a special regime will be allowed to pass.

Repairs will begin on another key section, it is in the area of the road junction "Sarafovo" near Burgas. Construction and installation activities are ahead in the median strip of road 1-9. The repairs will continue until June 30, Tuesday, i.e. traffic will be difficult in the range from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for only 2 days. The movement of cars in the section will be carried out in only one lane.

The repair of the Sozopol-Primorsko road in the area of the turnoff for the "Saint Thomas complex should also be completed by the end of June. to the bridge over the Karaagach river.