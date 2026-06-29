CITUB and CT "Podkrepa" go on strike in front of the Council of Ministers building under the slogan: "Equal rights for all!". With the clarification - their demonstration is not against the government, recalls "Nova TV".

And yet: the unions object to the reduction of personnel costs and the assumption of part of the social security contributions by civil servants within the framework of the new proposed budget. They insist on the repeal of the Civil Servant Act and all related regulations, so that those working in the administration have equal rights and obligations; They also want the planned cuts in the budget for salaries and the freezing of incomes in the public sector to be canceled.

Among their demands is that instead of freezing, there should be an increase in salaries in a number of agencies, including those for social assistance, employment, statistics, the Social Insurance Institute and the National Health Insurance Fund.