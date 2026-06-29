Rumen Milanov: A significant part of the cash flows for "Baba Alino" came from Dubai

This model did not connect with 5, 10 or 50 leaders - it became a model of behavior. This is how Gen. Rumen Milanov, MP from "Progressive Bulgaria", commented on the scandal surrounding "Baba Alino" to "This Morning" on bTV.

"The puzzle for "Baba Alino" is starting to come together, because it is clear that it is an organized mafia structure. From the point of view of urban planning, questions arise as to whether there is a general development plan or a detailed development plan. The big question is where the funds for financing the illegal city came from."

According to him, a small part of the cash flows for "Baba Alino" came from Dubai.

"There is undoubtedly an international scheme with Ukrainian organized crime, but exactly how the connections between them were made is the next complex process that must be discovered," added Gen. Milanov.

"The vicious model cannot be dismantled so quickly, but the first steps are with the changes in the judiciary."

He stated that regardless of whether GERB, DPS, PP or DB, it is important to have 160 votes in order to replace the Supreme Judicial Council.

And he announced that they will think about reducing the deficit.