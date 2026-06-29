The draft budget for 2026 sparked heated debates in the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria" on "Nova TV" between economists, unions and representatives of various expert organizations. According to some analysts, the financial framework is more realistic than the budgets of recent years, as it provides for measures to limit spending and stricter control over public finances.

However, economist Georgi Vuldjev believes that the state can be bolder in cutting spending, especially in systems such as the Ministry of Interior and the judiciary, where, according to him, there is potential for serious savings.

The idea of layoffs in the state administration also sparked debate. Vuldjev stated that serious reforms and even layoffs of 20 to 30% are needed in some structures, but warned that such measures must be preceded by a thorough analysis.

Lyuboslav Kostov also criticized the lack of an assessment of the effect of the planned reduction in personnel costs and warned that mechanical budget cuts could complicate the work of administrations that are already operating with limited resource.

The issue of inflation also divided experts. Kostov described inflation as the “finance minister's best friend“, as higher prices lead to more tax revenues. Georgi Angelov, however, warned that the large deficit and increasing government debt could increase inflationary pressure and lead to further “overheating” of the economy.

Despite their differences in positions, experts agree that the 2026 budget needs both adjustments to individual expenditure items and deeper structural reforms to ensure more sustainable management of public finances.

The Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions expects changes from the first and second reading of the budget in parliament. The union's chief economist, Lyuboslav Kostov, questioned the amount of capital expenditures and living expenses, and according to him, it is there that there is a possibility for adjustments that would reduce the planned deficit.

According to him, the protests of civil servants are not only related to salaries, but also to working conditions and labor rights. According to Kostov, if changes are made to the expenditure side of the budget, the deficit could be limited to between 3.5% and 3.7% of GDP instead of the planned 5.7%.

Georgi Angelov emphasized the need for greater transparency in the management of public funds. According to him, the state should publish detailed information about all financial commitments and introduce mechanisms that would not allow the signing of contracts without ensured budget coverage.