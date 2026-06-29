Female driver runs over man in Borovitsa village

A 57-year-old man died in a serious accident in the village of Borovitsa, Vidin region, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced. The incident occurred on Friday evening, June 26, on the main street in the village.

The accident was reported to 112 at 6:55 p.m. According to initial information, a "Peugeot" car with a Sofia registration, driven by a 37-year-old woman, hit a 57-year-old resident of the village who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian died on the spot. After the impact, the car left the road and crashed into a reinforced concrete pole of the electricity distribution network.

An operational group inspected the scene. The driver's alcohol and drug tests were negative. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the Belogradchik District Office.