Nastimir Ananiev: High tax on second homes is quite ill-considered!

High tax on second homes is quite ill-considered.

Why?

This was revealed on "Facebook" Nastimir Ananiev.

Because it can be circumvented by donating the second property to an individual or legal entity. Simply the municipalities and notaries will make money from this whole exercise.

They and the municipalities are the ones who are the ones who are the most worried about this thing.

My appeal to Prime Minister Radev:

“Mr. Prime Minister, instead of inventing new taxes that no one will pay because the demographics are bad, CLOSE 100 municipalities in Bulgaria that do not comply with the law to be municipalities!

The benefit will be much greater than this new tax!”

If we look at Europe.

In Ireland, for example, there are changed aggravating conditions for ownership, if you have four or more properties, then they treat them differently.

Another measure is much more effective: Raise the tax assessments of properties, there the discrepancy with market prices is many times, but then the state will also have to pay for its own properties.

The state likes to take, not give - but it's all a matter of vision and statesmanship.