A man died and another is in danger of death after an electric bicycle accident

One person died and one was seriously injured in an electric bicycle accident near Vetovo. This was reported by the Ruse Regional Directorate of Emergency Situations.

On June 27, in the evening, it was reported that at around 5:00 p.m. on the third-class road RSE 1135, at kilometer 1+800, in the section between the town of Vetovo and the village of Smirnenski, a serious traffic accident involving an electric bicycle occurred.

According to initial data, the 49-year-old driver of an electric bicycle crossed from the right to the left lane, lost control of the vehicle and fell onto the roadway.

An emergency team arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

The 55-year-old man riding with him was transported to the University Hospital “Kanev“ – Ruse with fractures of three cervical vertebrae. He was admitted to the neurosurgery department for treatment with life-threatening injuries.

The causes of the accident are being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.