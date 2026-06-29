This budget does not include our policies, but in its preparation we are beginning to apply our principles for which we received the trust of the voters, which are realism, honesty, accountability, responsibility, normalization and preservation of rights and incomes. This was stated by the Minister of Finance Galab Donev before the start of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

He explained that the stabilization of public finances is a necessary condition for the transition to Budget 2027, in which he assured that the government's policies will be included.

Regarding the criticism of the draft budget for 2026, the Minister of Finance explained that such are the realities at the moment and called “not to lose touch with reality“ regarding the state of state finances.

“This is the reasonable and responsible position towards every person in this country“, added the relevant minister.

Donev also emphasized that the authorities hear every opinion and that they carefully study every proposal and on this occasion noted that they are aware of the demands of the protesting civil servants and added that the issues raised by them will be discussed within the framework of the social dialogue.

The draft laws on the budgets of the Health Fund, the State Social Insurance (SSI) and the state budget met with sharp criticism from unions, employers and opposition parties, because the consolidated fiscal program is calculated with a deficit of 5.7% of the gross domestic product, which is approximately 7.2 billion euros. The newly incurred debt is expected to exceed 10 billion euros by the end of the year.