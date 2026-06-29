Protest in front of the Council of Ministers over the budget

The Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and the Confederation of Trade Unions "Podkrepa" went on a protest in front of the Council of Ministers building.

The main demands of the protesters are: repeal of the Civil Servant Act and its related by-laws, so that all employees in the administration have equal rights and obligations, as well as repeal of the planned reduction of budget funds for salaries and freezing of incomes.

At the same time, a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) is being held, at which the parameters of Budget 2026 are being discussed.

A demonstrative gallows has been placed in front of the Council of Ministers building, on which a figure of a person with the inscription "civil servant" was hung. The CITUB set the effigy on fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished by fire department personnel.