Employers and unions set conditions for supporting the draft budget of the State Social Insurance Institute (SSI)

All organizations, with the exception of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AIKB), conditionally support the draft Law on the State Social Insurance (SSI) Budget. This was summarized by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev after the end of the discussion of the draft budget of the SSI during the meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC).

The draft budget of the SSI was presented by the manager of the National Social Insurance Institute (NSI) Vessela Karaivanova. There is an increase of 742 million euros in the revenue side, she indicated. According to her, this growth is due to the increase in the minimum wage from January 1, 2026, as well as the increase in the maximum social security income to 2,300 euros from August 1, 2026, etc.

The largest expense is for pensions, and the updating of pensions from July 1, 2026 is also planned, Karaivanova added and specified that 513 million euros is the cost of this updating. Vessela Karaivanova informed that all pensioners with pensions granted by December 31, 2025 will receive their new updated amounts. She assured that the necessary organization has been created in the National Social Security Institute (NSSI).

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy (MLSP) supports the draft budget of the Social Security Institution, announced the relevant Deputy Minister Nadya Klisurska. People's social rights are guaranteed, funds are provided for the regular payment of all social security payments - pensions, sick leave, maternity benefits and unemployment benefits, she pointed out. Klisurska emphasized that the average pension in 2026 is expected to reach 543 euros. According to her, measures are also proposed to brighten the economy.

Although they reported better balance, the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AIKB) believes that the draft budget of the DOO does not solve structural problems of the system. We refrain from supporting it, said Rumen Radev from AIKB. The main criticism is that pension costs are growing. AIKB does not support the proposed increase in minimum social security incomes. They are an archaic instrument that should be gradually eliminated, said Radev. The gradual alignment of the insurance regime for civil servants and those employed under the Judiciary Act with those working in the private sector is considered a positive step. According to Radev, there is no policy that would solve the problem of issuing TELK decisions.

The Bulgarian Industrial Chamber (BIA) has identified the issue of increasing social security income as sensitive. We realize that with a decreasing number of people paying them, no matter how much we increase them, they will always be insufficient, commented Maria Mincheva from the employers' organization. We would support the draft budget of the Social Security Administration, but we hope that during the procedure itself the decision on the minimum social security income and the maximum social security income will be reconsidered, so that in the future they provide more stability, she said.

Tsvetan Simeonov from the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) said that they support the Social Security Administration project. According to him, it is positive that the government has shown the direction for the elimination of automaticity and the adoption of a new mechanism for determining the minimum wage (MW).

We support it with conditionality, said Boyan Mitrakiev from the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (CIEB).

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) is inclined to support the draft budget, announced Asya Goneva. We find the revenue parameters in the budget of the CIE positive, she indicated. According to her, the union supports the planned measure to increase the maximum social security income.

The President of the Confederation of Labor (CT) “Podkrepa“ Dimitar Manolov raised the issue of guaranteeing the rights of civil servants, since it is planned that they will gradually start paying their social security contributions, which until now were covered by the state. The union insists on preserving and increasing the net income of those working in the state administration. The Labor Union "Podkrepa" sees the increase in the maximum social security income, as well as the minimum social security thresholds by economic activity, as a positive measure.