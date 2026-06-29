Ninova to "Progressive Bulgaria": I am proud that at my insistence we increased pensions. Audit me! Judge me!

For a long time we have been asking Rumen Radev to name the oligarchs he will fight by name. This is what a whole campaign says!

Today we found out who they are. Well, not by name, but approximately, in number. These are over 2 million pensioners, plus people with disabilities.

The Progressives have assigned the Court of Auditors to audit the increase in pensions from 2020 to 2026. And to answer them why they increased "like at a gypsy wedding" (literal quote).

I am the deputy prime minister, who was responsible for social policy for part of this period. I am proud that at my insistence we increased pensions. Once according to the Swiss rule and a second time we recalculated old low pensions, which led to their increase by an average of 200 leva.

Audit me! Judge me! Let your true face be seen.

Why didn't you commission an audit of the energy sector? So that the thefts of billions and the grave contract with "Botas" could be seen?

Why don't you audit the 500 million that disappeared irretrievably in supposed dam repairs? That's where the oligarchy is.

Why didn't you reduce your salaries, but increased them?

Leave the pensioners and the disabled alone.

This comment was posted on her Facebook page by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova.