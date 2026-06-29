Ivan Hristanov: The scheme with the fake butter dates back to at least 2009-2010. The warehouse is under the patronage of Brendo

Does the state have control over what reaches our table - former Minister of Agriculture Ivan Hristanov claims that the BFSA system needs not just a change of leadership, but also a clearing of dependencies, more resources for border control and real independence of inspectors.

Fake butter floods the retail network

Cow butter, but almost without cow's milk in it. This is what Bulgarian companies offered on the market. The inspection was initiated following a report from a third company that sells German butter with the same name.

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) has imposed a fine of nearly 310,000 euros on the two companies that offered the fake butter.

The quantity from the two batches has already been withdrawn from the market and is being destroyed, the Food Safety Agency assured. The oil was sold in stores last year.

"People were scared because suddenly a scandal appeared out of nowhere that concerns the health of our children," stressed Hristanov in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

Criticisms of the state and the work of the institutions

According to him, at the moment this same state, "which we have proven that it can work bravely and decisively with regard to these bandits who make this oil", seems helpless and instead of going into an offensive mode, it is going into an excuse mode.

According to him, this is the big difference between the then government and the current one.

"The CPC has not called at any point and said "Mr. Minister, what you revealed is detected by our investigations, let us join forces and continue".

Butter in huge blocks

Hristanov explained that the butter arrives in huge blocks, in which drugs are hidden, and they immediately signaled the Ministry of Interior.

"The amount of butter was inexplicable and this attracted the attention of the BFSA leadership", the former Minister of Agriculture told Bulgaria ON AIR.

"What we intercepted is a freshly returned shipment from a commercial network", he specified, adding that it is stored and goes to the next client - small shops in small settlements.

Accusations of smuggling and a political umbrella

Hristanov raised the alarm that at this moment thousands of tons of smuggled food are pouring onto the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

"It flows like a river and flows into the sea", he pointed out the former Minister of Agriculture.

According to him, the scheme with the fake oil dates back to at least 2009-2010.

"The only normal interruption was when I was the minister", added Hristanov.

According to him, there has been a political umbrella for years for billions.

"There has always been an umbrella and this umbrella was almost broken by us. They are not two companies. The warehouse is under the protection of Brendo. There is one official company, whose boss was arrested in 2012, but there is a huge periphery of companies. Tomorrow they will be replaced by two other companies - things will remain the same", he warned.

"Every time we jump on a bandit, we are worried, but we are more worried about the fact that 7 million Bulgarians, including my children, do not know what they are eating", stressed Hristanov.