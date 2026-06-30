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Restrictions on trucks and repairs on the highway are being introduced

Restrictions on trucks and repairs on the highway are being introduced

Due to the expected extreme heat, trucks over 20 tons are being stopped in 15 areas today, and cosmetic repairs are hindering traffic on the "Trakia" and "Hemus" highways

Jun 30, 2026 06:45 42

Restrictions on trucks and repairs on the highway are being introduced - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The temporary ban on heavy truck traffic is being imposed in order to protect the asphalt pavement from deforming and forming dangerous ruts, reported the RIA.

It is in effect for the afternoon hours in the areas with the highest temperatures.

Restrictions on the highways:

  • AM „Trakia“ (Pazardzhik region): From 7:00 to 14:30, traffic is changing between km 83 and km 87 in the direction of Sofia. Due to mowing of roadside vegetation, traffic is being redirected entirely to the active right lane.
  • AM „Hemus“ (Lovech region): Cleaning of sidewalk blocks on the facilities hinders traffic and requires increased attention from drivers.


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