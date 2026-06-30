Restrictions on trucks and repairs on the highway are being introduced

The temporary ban on heavy truck traffic is being imposed in order to protect the asphalt pavement from deforming and forming dangerous ruts, reported the RIA.
It is in effect for the afternoon hours in the areas with the highest temperatures.
Restrictions on the highways:
- AM „Trakia“ (Pazardzhik region): From 7:00 to 14:30, traffic is changing between km 83 and km 87 in the direction of Sofia. Due to mowing of roadside vegetation, traffic is being redirected entirely to the active right lane.
- AM „Hemus“ (Lovech region): Cleaning of sidewalk blocks on the facilities hinders traffic and requires increased attention from drivers.