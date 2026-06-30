Radev: We are starting to aggressively attract investments

Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced large-scale planned changes in the economic sphere, with the clear goal of improving the business environment in our country and attracting as many investments as possible.

At the beginning of his statement in the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister reproached the previous regular governments for not being in any way committed to investments and exports, but only “taking out loans and handing out money“.

“We know the result of these actions – inflation, debt spiral, high deficit and lack of institutional environment for the development of Bulgarian business“, Radev explained at the opening of the first meeting of the Coordination Council for the Promotion of Investments.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the cabinet is faced with the task of achieving high and sustainable economic growth by “aggressively attracting investments, stimulating exports and improving the business environment and investment climate“.

Rumen Radev announced that discussions on proposals that would lead to a significant reduction in the administrative burden will begin today.

“We have already collected information from all relevant ministries and agencies and their proposals. We need to do something very important – "the state should have better quality institutions, should have a better environment for the development of economic activity, because this is what will guarantee higher productivity and competitiveness," the Bulgarian Prime Minister emphasized.

In this context, Radev highlighted the need to create a new institutional framework for public-private partnerships. In his words, only in this way can we modernize our energy system and have better management of highways, airports, ports and industrial zones.

“If we want to have quality and modern infrastructure, we must give private capital the opportunity to participate, and the state budget to go to sports, culture, education, healthcare, social payments, etc.“, explained Rumen Radev.

The former president stated that in this direction we will use the experience of Poland and Greece in the field of public-private partnerships.

In his closing speech, Rumen Radev assured that only by joining the efforts of all institutions and Bulgarian business “will we be able to make this qualitative leap in the development of infrastructure and a modern economy, which we have all been expecting for years“.