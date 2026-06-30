MRF demands a hearing of the Minister of the Interior in Parliament due to police pressure on the opposition

The MRF parliamentary group submits a request for a hearing of the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in the National Assembly tomorrow, in connection with his defamatory allegations about verified income, flights, addressed to MRF leader Delyan Peevski. This is reported by the party's press center.

Ivan Demerdzhiev must answer before the deputies in what context these statements were made to the media and whether this is not an attempt to pressure and intimidate an opposition leader, since in a normal country every citizen has the right to travel without being investigated for their travels, when they are not carried out with public resources.

The opposite - monitoring, eavesdropping and strangling in the private lives of citizens was the toolkit of the communist State Security, to which Demerdzhiev is clearly trying to return the Ministry of Internal Affairs, say also from Delyan Peevski's formation.