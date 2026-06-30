The Cabinet proposes that Plamen Tonchev be the head of the State Agency for National Security again

The Council of Ministers proposes that the National Assembly elect Plamen Tonchev as the chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). This is stated in Decision 482 of the Council of Ministers of June 29, published on the Public Consultations Portal, BTA reports.

Plamen Tonchev took up the post of chairman of the State Agency for National Security in May 2021, when the powers of the previous head of the agency, Dimitar Georgiev, were terminated early. Before his term expired in April 2023, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision proposing to President Rumen Radev to reappoint him to the same position.

At the end of May 2025, the National Assembly elected Plamen Tonchev as Chairman of the Commission for Disclosure of Documents and for Declaring Affiliation of Bulgarian Citizens to the State Security (DS) and the Intelligence Services of the Bulgarian People's Army (or the so-called Commission on Files). He was elected with 120 votes "for", 78 - "against" and five "abstentions".

In November 2025, the government with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov proposed to the National Assembly to elect Denyo Denev as Chairman of SANS. Previously, he was Tonchev's deputy, and after his dismissal, he temporarily served as Chairman. In February, the caretaker government withdrew the proposal to parliament.

On May 8, the government appointed Stancho Stanev as deputy chairman of the National Security Agency of Bulgaria and decided that he would serve as chairman of the agency until a new chairman was appointed.