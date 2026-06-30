Starting tomorrow: End of COVID-supplements to pensions

The payment of the updated pensions in July 2026 through post offices will take place from July 7 (Tuesday) to July 20 (Monday) inclusive. This was announced by the National Social Security Institute, quoted by BNT. The money of pensioners who receive their transfers by bank transfer will be available in their accounts on July 7.

The 7.8% update of pensions under the so-called Swiss rule will cover all persons with an occupational pension until the end of 2025.

From July 1, a 7.8% increase in the amounts received will also be received by pensioners who take part of the pension of their deceased spouse or the so-called widow's supplement. The minimum amount of the basic pension for insurance length and age will also be updated by the same percentage, which will increase from 322.37 euros to 347.51 euros. The minimum amounts of other occupational pensions derived from this amount will also be adjusted upwards - pensions for length of service and age for incomplete insurance length, disability pensions, inheritance pensions, etc., the National Social Security Institute also informed.

The social old-age pension, which was set at 183.81 euros by a decree of the Council of Ministers, is also subject to an increase of 7.8% from July 1, 2026. Its increase will have a positive impact on a number of other pensions and supplements, the amounts of which are determined as a percentage of the social old-age pension, the Social Security Institute said.

The Social Security Institute reminds that from July 1, 2026, when granting all pensions related to work activity, their amount will no longer include an additional amount of 30.68 euros or the so-called COVID supplement.

A few days ago, the manager of the Social Security Institute, Vessela Karaivanova, assured that the necessary organization for the payment of the new amount of pensions has already been created.

On July 2, all eligible persons will be paid cash benefits for pregnancy and childbirth, for raising a child up to 2 years of age and for adopting a child up to 5 years of age for the previous month of June. The date for the payment of cash benefits for unemployment this month is July 15 (Wednesday), the Social Security Institute announced.