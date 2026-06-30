Ninova: There is no vision and policies in this budget. These are confused thoughts of confused people, expressed in numbers

"For the first time, a budget has gathered so many negative reactions from all spheres. There is no vision and policies in this budget. These are confused thoughts of confused people, expressed in numbers. The fact that this is someone else's budget is an admission of powerlessness. It is precisely the policies that can be a driving force," said the leader of the PP "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova in front of Bulgaria ON AIR, commenting on the new state budget.

She is convinced that the economy should be the basis of development, and this budget deals another blow to the middle class.

According to Ninova, the licensing and regulatory regimes that suffocate small and medium-sized businesses should have been drastically reduced.

"Instead, the NRA can now enter small commercial establishments and collect turnover from cash. This is a racket", the former leader of the BSP warned in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

Ninova added that the new rulers are increasing the administration, and the money planned for investments in the Ministry of Economy is only 10 million euros.

"At the same time - 4 billion euros for military equipment, with 600 million for imaginary projects. For all the water in Bulgaria, 21 million euros. Wrong priorities, there are none at all," the guest insisted.

"The BNB report is indicative. They are lowering the economic growth forecast to 2.8%, increasing the inflation rate to 6%, investments and consumption are falling. The BNB forecast is that prices will continue to rise by the end of the year," commented Ninova.

She described the budget as premature and was categorical that it should be withdrawn and redrawn. Indirect taxes are the main item in the budget, the former MP explained.

"The entire fight against the oligarchy cannot be focused on mothers, children, tax breaks for young families, unemployment benefits and pensioners", Ninova pointed out.

According to her, the ruling party is incompetent and has no vision for reforms: "They wander around like flies without heads, taking one step forward and two steps back".

"The National Audit Office audits the National Social Security Institute every year by law. They don't know that this is happening. Now they are being tasked with doing it again. Ignorance, incompetence", Ninova is outraged.

"When the disaster near Svoge occurred, I said from the rostrum of the National Assembly that corruption kills. The deputies from GERB and DPS were going to kill me. Now it is repeated more and more often. Nothing has changed in 10 years. The topic of judicial reform is key, but it is also stalling", the interlocutor also stated.

According to Ninova, problems with the election of the Supreme Judicial Council are deepening.

"It was allowed to have party proposals, party cadres in the Supreme Judicial Council. Party ladybugs with hidden dependencies. The model, the economic, the oligarchic, the one in the judicial system is regrouping behind its new master," she insisted.