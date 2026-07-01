New rules from today: Changes in pensions, duties and prices

From today, July 1st 2026, key social and economic changes come into effect that will directly affect the budget of Bulgarian citizens.

Pensions are increasing by 7.8% according to the Swiss rule, with the social old-age pension now being 183.81 euros, and the minimum pension for insurance length of service and age increasing to 347.51 euros. However, the so-called “COVID supplement“ is finally being removed from the amount of wages for the elderly in the amount of 30.68 euros.

Official position of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy:

“The growth of pensions according to the Swiss rule provides sustainable compensation for inflation and is a long-term step towards increasing incomes, while the abolition of temporary pandemic supplements is a natural process of stabilizing expenses in the National Social Insurance Fund“, commented Acting Minister of Social Affairs Natalia Efremova.

Shopping on popular online platforms outside the European Union, such as Temu and Shein, is becoming more expensive due to the introduction of a new customs duty of 3 euros for shipments worth up to 150 euros. Consumers will also feel a change in energy costs, as the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) officially approved the price of natural gas, which increases by 5.84% compared to the previous month.

Market analysts' point of view:

„The introduction of the duty on cheap Asian goods aims to protect local and pan-European businesses from unfair dumping competition. However, the pressure on the end consumer will increase, as the price increase in the energy sector by nearly 6% will inevitably affect other essential goods along the chain in the coming months“, independent economists note.

In addition, „Bulgarian Posts“ are introducing a tiered fee, starting at 6 euros for amounts up to 1,000 leva, for the service of exchanging leva into euros. Strict pan-European regulations for crypto services also come into force, which can now only be offered by companies explicitly licensed for the purpose.

Source: bTV News / BNT / Council of Ministers / KEVR