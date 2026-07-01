Valchev on teachers' salaries: They must maintain the achieved level, no increase is foreseen in the budget

We share this policy and will continue it because it is important - teachers must maintain the achieved level of 125% of the average salary. This was said by the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, in response to a question from the MP from GERB-SDF Yordanka Fandakova during the meeting of the Committee on Education and Science.

Fandakova recalled that the teacher salary policy was introduced in 2017 and sets a minimum of 125% of the average salary for the country as the lower limit. She pointed out that despite the political changes in recent years, all ministers of education have followed this policy, and asked whether a new increase in teachers' salaries is planned by the end of the year, in addition to those already set for January 1, as well as how the minister intends to defend it before the Ministry of Finance and the government.

Valchev added that the current budget does not provide for a second increase, but from 2027 the government will strive for teachers to maintain the achieved level within the framework of the new public sector pay scale, which is currently being developed.

He emphasized that without decent pay, the profession will become unattractive and quality personnel will leave the system.