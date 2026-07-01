Daniel Parushev: Foreign investments are 2.8% of GDP, which is too little

What is happening in parliament is a legacy of the previous administration, and this includes the budget. Now we have a debt that was 7.4%, and the Minister of Finance reduced it to 5.7%. Therefore, we must note that in recent years we have had an increase in debt. The situation with debt, inflation and deficit in the country is very complicated.

This was said by the MP from „Progressive Bulgaria” Daniel Parushev on the air of „Live Day” on NOVA NEWS.

He pointed out that in 2027 „Progressive Bulgaria” will prepare a budget that will satisfy citizens and will be aimed at the people.

“For the last three years we have had inflation of 45%, for the first time in May we recorded 0%”, the MP also said. He reminded that Rumen Radev had warned that our country was not ready for the eurozone.

In connection with the work of the Coordination Council for Investment Promotion, the MP said that the first thing that needs to be done is to reduce the administrative burden, to have better coordination and organization, and also to create greater opportunities for public-private partnerships. Currently, foreign investments are 2.8% of GDP, which is too little, he pointed out. And he added that there is no way to generate revenue with such little investment.

Regarding education, the MP said that students, teachers and university students should be prepared to work with artificial intelligence, so that critical thinking is developed, and not just texts are copied directly. But he stressed that in the modern world we must adapt to new technologies.