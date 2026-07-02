Budget 2026 and key insurance scandals enter the National Assembly committees

The National Assembly is renewing its intensive work with a series of key meetings of the relevant parliamentary committees, which will determine the financial and social course of the country.

After the draft budget for 2026 has already been officially presented, today attention is focused on the Budget and Finance Committee, where the first line-by-line debates begin. A serious clash between the ruling party and the opposition is expected regarding the levels of the deficit and the planned capital expenditures.

In parallel with the economic topics, the Committee for Control over the Security Services and Special Intelligence Means will hold an extraordinary meeting. The main focus will be the expected report from the National Health Insurance Fund (DANS) on the case with the management of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the resignation of the deputy governor Momchil Mavrov.

The case with the revoked license of the insurance company "DallBogg", referred to the prosecutor's office, which may also be the subject of parliamentary questions on the sidelines, also remains in the background.