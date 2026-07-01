Martin Dimitrov: 5.7% deficit is a danger. We could end up at the beginning of a Romanian scenario

The rulers today cut off the PP for 100% maternity leave upon early return to work. According to the deputy from the PG of the DB Martin Dimitrov, there should be a dialogue.

"When mothers return to work, they start paying social security contributions and the entire change from the budget point of view should generate revenue. Therefore, such a measure should be carefully discussed. When I watched the PB, instead of sitting in a working group and thinking about a reasonable solution, they behaved like unprepared people for a conversation," he commented on the "Denyat ON AIR" program.

According to Dimitrov, there were no arguments. He reminded that the parliamentary group requested that the general audit of the Court of Auditors, which concerns eco-fees, be examined, but this was rejected.

"There is an increase in prices, this causes inflation. We need to see how this issue can be resolved. I hope that reason will prevail and that such an audit will take place. They requested an audit of the RIA - we supported it. When the PB requests something meaningful, we support it, they should behave in the same way," the MP pointed out to Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to "Democratic Bulgaria", the budget is setting a dangerous deficit.

"This year, the PB budget already has large reserves for reducing expenses. For example - how will you spend capital expenditures from August 1 to December 31, they will spend 4 billion euros of national funding. How will they spend them from September to December? The cost of living is increasing by 1.5 billion euros. There is not a single sentence that says where and why this money is going. These are two things that are extremely illogical. If we correct them, we fix the deficit," Dimitrov emphasized.

The MP described the budgets proposed by GERB and PB as bad.

"PB is taking on a very slightly larger debt than what GERB is proposing. Radev's people, didn't they see the protests? The huge deficit is a problem for every Bulgarian citizen. It causes inflation. The PB has been talking about controlling prices for the entire beginning of its mandate, and now they are raising them," said Dimitrov.

Over 75,000 people in Bulgaria in the budget sector receive both salaries and pensions, he pointed out, adding that there are also over 7,000 people in the power sector.

"Mechanically, something cannot be done immediately, but there must be a plan for reforms. We never compromise. For now, we have requested the withdrawal and rewriting of the budget. A 5.7% deficit is a danger. We could end up at the beginning of a Romanian scenario. Basic taxes should not be increased.", Dimitrov was also categorical. Asked whether concession highways were a good option, he pointed out that it matters how it is done: "If it is done in a better way, it is a form for faster completion of the highways. It must be done in a transparent way. There are no highways because the money is being spent badly".

The People's Representative Insisted on Hearing the New Special Governor.