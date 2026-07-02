NRA raids Black Sea coast: Every third inspection results in a violation

The summarized data of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) show a serious number of violations in commercial establishments along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

For the first two days alone of the massive summer control campaign, tax inspectors have carried out 150 inspections, in which 50 violations were found. This means that practically every third inspected site on the Black Sea coast is in violation of the legislation.

Focus on „July Morning“ and nightlife

Special attention was paid to inspections during the celebrations to welcome the first July sunrise („July Morning“). During the night operations, fiscal officers checked 33 sites along the Black Sea coast, identifying 15 violations. The agency's data indicate that violations are found in nearly half of the facilities inspected at night, with only in the Varna region the violations being related to failure to issue cash receipts and cash discrepancies.

What are the most common violations?

According to the director of the “Operational Activities“ Directorate, Anna Mitova, inspections are carried out on the Black Sea coast mainly using the „secret shopper“. The most common problems that inspectors encounter are:

Not issuing receipts when making payments.

Cash Availability Differences – the amounts in the cash register do not match those registered in the fiscal device's memory.

Lack of employment contracts and ensuring employees' real wages (together with the Labor Inspectorate).

The enhanced monitoring carried out by seconded employees in restaurants, bars, shops, parking lots and attractions will continue without interruption until the end of the active summer tourist season.

Source of information: BNT, NAP