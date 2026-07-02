The debts of "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" reached a record 1.2 billion euros

The debts of "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" to "Bulgargaz" and the Bulgarian Energy Holding are the main reason for the poor financial condition of our gas company, and not the contract with the Turkish company "Botaş". This was stated by Energy Minister Iva Petrova and BEH Executive Director Andrey Zhivkov before the deputies of the parliamentary energy committee, reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Currently, work is underway on the strategy for paying off the debt of the capital's district heating company to "Bulgargaz", said Andrey Zhivkov.

"Currently, the obligations of "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" to the BEH group are around 1.2 billion euros. The consequences of "Botas" can far from reach this figure. If there is anything risky for "Bulgargaz", it is precisely "Toplofikatsiya Sofia", said Zhivkov.

"The contract with "Botas", when concluded, plays a critical role in terms of the security of supplies for the country. And what is happening now is that we have a changed market environment. We all know what the challenges were in 2022, we all know what they are today.

In 2022, it was mainly security of supply, purely guaranteeing the supplies themselves. Today, it is an extremely market situation, a market risk, which absolutely logically makes two companies that have concluded an agreement of common interest, see if they can improve its parameters so that it works in the new market environment, "commented Energy Minister Iva Petrova.

There are still no concrete results from the talks between "Bulgargaz" and "Botaş", Iva Petrova also pointed out.