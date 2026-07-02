Yordan Ivanov: The budget is a refusal of reforms and a lie to Bulgarian citizens

The budget is a refusal of reforms and a lie to Bulgarian citizens, said the MP from the PG of “Democratic Bulgaria“ in the morning block of BNT Yordan Ivanov.

According to him, the government is not undertaking the necessary structural changes, but instead is relying on increased spending and new state debt.

“This is a budget that does not solve problems, but postpones them“, said Ivanov.

According to him, if a citizen has savings of 10,000 euros, inflation can actually reduce their purchasing value by about 500 euros.

The MP emphasized that the budget lacks a vision for reforms, including the modernization of the state administration.

Ivanov recalled that from “Democratic Bulgaria“ have repeatedly submitted a bill to reduce the administrative apparatus by 20%.

According to him, a phased plan is also needed to optimize the number of pensioners working in the public sector.

He also criticized the planned increase in administrative costs.