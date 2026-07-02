The Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov requested the Prosecutor's College of the Supreme Judicial Council (PC of the SJC) to remove Emilia Rusinova, administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) – both from her managerial functions and from the position of “prosecutor“.

The reasons point out that if disciplinary proceedings were initiated against her with a request for dismissal from office, Rusinova could exercise her powers and influence prosecutors and investigators from both the General Prosecutor's Office and the Special Prosecutor's Office.

Her access to official information, as well as her personnel powers over magistrates, could impede the objective, impartial and comprehensive collection of documents relevant to the disciplinary proceedings. It was initiated on 13.05.2026 for violating the Code of Ethical Conduct of Bulgarian Prosecutors and Investigators for damaging the prestige of the judiciary. Data on Emilia Rusinova's demonstrated friendship with Petyo Petrov have been provided. Investigations are underway against him for the notorious corruption scandal “The Eight Dwarfs”. The exercise of the full range of powers by Emilia Rusinova could also hinder the proceedings in this case, by influencing the behavior of potential witnesses in the disciplinary proceedings.

Minister Naydenov submitted the proposal to the Supreme Judicial Council immediately after the promulgation of the amendments to the Judiciary Act, which gave him these powers. Without predetermining the outcome of the main proceedings, the Minister of Justice is exercising his function to ensure the clarification of all facts and circumstances relevant to the ethical behavior of Prosecutor Rusinova.