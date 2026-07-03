Weather today, forecast for Friday, July 3: Summer storms, hail and temperatures up to 33 degrees

The weather in Bulgaria will remain unstable with conditions for short-term precipitation, thunderstorms and local hail.

According to data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), maximum temperatures in most of the country will vary between 28° and 33°C, with Sofia expected to be around 28°C. Although the processes are slowly weakening compared to the previous days, the air mass over the country retains its summer dynamic character.

On Friday night, the cloud cover will break and the phenomena in most areas will subside. However, before noon, cumulus clouds will begin to develop again over Western and Central Bulgaria.

Precipitation and storms: Short-term rains accompanied by thunderstorms will fall in many places in the western, central and northeastern regions. In some parts of Western and Central Northern Bulgaria, the precipitation will be intense and significant in quantity.

Danger of hail: Meteorologists warn of a high risk of local hail in the regions with the most powerful thunderstorm activity.

Wind: A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, with which slightly cooler air will continue to penetrate the country. In the eastern regions, the wind will be from the east-southeast.



Weather in the mountains



In the mountain ranges, conditions will not be suitable for tourism in the afternoon. Around and after noon, heavy cloudiness will develop with thunderstorms and strong short-term downpours. A weak to moderate west-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 22°C, and at 2000 meters - about 14°C.



Weather on the Black Sea Coast



Friday will bring mostly sunny weather in the south and a little more dynamic in the north along the sea coast. Maximum air temperatures will be within the comfortable limits between 28° and 32°C. The sea water temperature remains high - around 26° - 27°C, and the sea waves will be up to 2-3 knots along the southern coast.