Eight ministers answer parliamentary questions in parliament

Eight ministers will answer parliamentary questions during the regular parliamentary control on Friday.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev will be the first to answer 4 questions – about domestic crime in villages, as well as the spending of the funds accumulated in the Traffic Safety Fund.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defense, will answer a question about the fuel costs of military transport aircraft and tanker aircraft of the US Air Force, stationed at "Vasil Levski" Airport - Sofia, for the period February - June 2026.

Ministers of Social Policy will also answer parliamentary questions – Natalia Efremova, of education Georgi Valchev, of energy Iva Petrova, of agriculture Plamen Abrovski, of regional development Ivan Shishkov, etc.