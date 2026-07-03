The data that can be presented by the Minister of Interior on the case of charter flights could clear the image of the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski, if they turn out to be correct and positive. He said this in the program. This was commented on "The Day Begins" on BNT by Dimitar Zdravkov, MP from the "Progressive Bulgaria" party. According to him, this topic is not "media use".

"What media use. The Minister of Interior is doing his job. I believe that it is time for citizens to receive real information that interests them, concerning public figures. There have been accusations that the personal space of politician Peevski is being invaded. I do not believe that a person who has taken up politics has such a large personal space that he should hide it from the citizens. If everything is in order in these flights, if the information that Minister Demerdzhiev has the opportunity to present is positive, this will clear the image of Mr. Peevski."