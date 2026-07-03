Rumen Radev confirmed: Bulgaria will veto the 21st package of sanctions against Moscow

Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed from the parliamentary rostrum that our country will express reservations to the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. The reason – “because it defends the Bulgarian national interest“, the Prime Minister was laconic in response to a parliamentary question, Dariknews reported.

Today, a parliamentary blitz control is being held in the National Assembly, in which Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and Prime Minister Rumen Radev are participating.

"As for whether I am ready to impose reservations to the 21st package of sanctions, it is not that I am ready, I will do it. "Simple and clear, because I protect and uphold the Bulgarian national interest," Radev said in response to a question posed by Yordan Ivanov from "Democratic Bulgaria".

The session of the National Assembly began with a blitz control.

The agenda also includes a regular parliamentary control, in which ministers Ivan Demerdzhiev, Dimitar Stoyanov, Georgi Valchev, Iva Petrova, Plamen Abrovski, Rositsa Karamfilova and Ivan Shishkov will participate.