Desislava Atanasova: I did not fly to Dubai with Peevski

The Constitutional Judge Desislava Atanasova denies that she traveled on a private flight to Dubai with Delyan Peevski on April 5, 2024, stating that according to a certificate from the Ministry of Interior, she traveled to Turkey on a regular Turkish Airlines flight on the same date.

We publish the entire position of Desislava Atanasova without editorial intervention:

"In connection with the false statements spread by Ivan Demerdzhiev – Minister of Interior, in the National Assembly on 02.07.2026, I requested and have a certificate Reg. No. RяB 4017/02.07.20026. from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for my travels outside the country for the period 05.04.2024 – 08.04.2024.

The data registered in the Integrated Information System “Informations“ of the Ministry of Internal Affairs certify my crossings through the border checkpoints of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The claim that “on April 5, 2024, Desislava Atanasova traveled with Delyan Peevski from “Vasil Levski” Airport - Sofia to Dubai with a private company “Hyperion Aviation” is false.

I left the country on 05.04.2024 with civil flight TK 1032 – passenger plane of Turkish Airlines and returned on 08.04.2024 with civil flight TK 1031 – passenger plane of Turkish Airlines.

On the indicated dates, I flew on the route Sofia – Istanbul – Sofia, on a civil flight and I resided only on the territory of the Republic of Turkey, which is also certified by the data in my passport.

I attach the indicated documents in order to objectively clarify the facts and circumstances related to my travels in my capacity as a constitutional judge."