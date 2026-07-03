The Cabinet proposes changes to the contracts for the supply of armored vehicles for the army

The government proposes changes to the contracts for the supply of armored vehicles for the Land Forces. The decision made makes it clear that our country will pay more for the supply of the "Stryker" vehicles, reports the Bulgarian National Radio. Parliament must decide on the changes.

Among the reasons for the new changes in the package of contracts, the American side cites the shortage of certain raw materials, such as germanium, aluminum, steel, electronic components, optics, etc., necessary for the production of components and parts for combat vehicles, rising inflation worldwide, which has led to an increase in their market value, increased delivery fees, and more training time.

Bulgaria has canceled the purchase for now of 17 drones, equipment, spare parts, installation, integration and training for the deal for the new "Stryker" machines. This will not reduce the capabilities of the "Stryker" combat vehicles, as stated in the requirements of the Bulgarian side when signing the supply contract. The drones will probably be developed by the Bulgarian defense industry, the explanatory memorandum states.

Currently, the total value of the contract package is $1.356 billion. The price increase will be just under $37 million. Thus, the total value of the contracts will reach $1.393 billion. The explanatory memorandum states that a buffer of about $20 million is included in the amount.

In 2023, Bulgaria signed a contract for the purchase of 183 "Stryker" combat vehicles. Some of the vehicles are already being assembled at TEREM – Ivaylo.