Prof. Nikolay Denkov: The problems in the Council of Rectors are neither legal nor personal!

Academician Nikolay Denkov commented during this week's parliamentary control with the Minister of Education and Science on the topic of the division of the organization, uniting all schools under the Higher Education Act, about which „Fakti“ already wrote:

"It seems to me that the discussions in the media do not reflect the deep essence of the problem. It is posed either as a legal problem or as a personal problem – as we saw during the time around the formation of the government. While its essence is laid out at the very beginning and it is related to how decisions are made by the Council of Rectors, what their legal significance is for everything, for what is happening in higher education and how this is related to efforts to improve the quality of education, financing, admission, etc.

Just to remind colleagues – maybe some of you don't know, but there were very serious demands from this leadership of the Council of Rectors a few years ago, according to which their decisions were required not to be of an advisory nature, i.e. as opinions, but to become almost mandatory for the state, which at the moment, of course, does not correspond to the law. In this case, they also wanted the Law on Higher Education to be changed. So, here we are talking about a struggle – without putting any negative connotation on this, a struggle, what will be the burden of the Council of Rectors and the various higher education institutions – smaller and larger when decisions are made. In the current composition - in the current way in which decisions are made - small universities have the decisive say, because one university is one vote.

The question is what options does the Ministry of Education and Science have and what will be the policies regarding efforts to improve quality in higher education, are any changes envisaged in terms of the law, the method of financing, the various possibilities for changing the status of higher education institutions - besides research, are there others? If there is a common idea, a common direction - let it be shared!"