17-year-old boy injured on water attraction near Aheloy is being transported by ambulance to Israel

The 17-year-old boy from Israel, who was seriously injured in the incident with a water attraction near Aheloy, is currently being transported by ambulance to his homeland.

About an hour ago, an Israeli medical team took over the patient after his condition was stabilized and allowed air transport. The specialists who arrived for the young man expressed gratitude to the team of the Burgas hospital for the medical assistance and professional care provided.

The relatives of the injured boy also expressed gratitude to the doctors. The family has stated that the doctors at the University Hospital - Burgas Burgas saved their son's life.

At the moment, the ambulance plane is already traveling to Israel.

We recall that the incident occurred on Tuesday on the beach in Aheloy, after an inflatable water attraction, towed by a jet, hit a stone pier. Three young people from Israel were injured, with the 17-year-old teenager being the most seriously injured. The case is under investigation, and the manager of the water base has been brought in as a defendant, after checks showed that the water base was without documents.