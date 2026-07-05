Cherries in Kyustendil region remained on the trees

A large part of the cherry harvest in Kyustendil region this year remained unpicked due to low purchase prices, which according to producers do not even cover the costs of harvesting the fruit. Farmers warn that if a similar situation is repeated for several more years, many orchards will be abandoned, reports Nova TV.

According to the farmers, the prices offered by processors are so low that hiring pickers would bring additional losses. Therefore, many producers have preferred to leave the fruit on the trees instead of picking them at a loss.

An additional problem this year is the lack of traditional buyers, who usually buy the produce at higher prices and offer it on the markets in the country. According to producers, this is the reason why a large part of the quality Kyustendil cherries does not reach consumers and is mainly directed towards processing.

The industry believes that one of the reasons for the crisis is the long chain between the producer and the end customer. According to their data, cherries often go through several intermediaries, which leads to a significant increase in the price of the product in stores, while farmers receive a minimal part of the final price.

In an attempt to find a solution, agricultural organizations are developing an online platform that would directly connect producers, traders and transport companies. The goal is to reduce the role of intermediaries and for a larger part of the income to remain with the farmers.