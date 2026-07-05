Work accident near Isperih: Man has severed arm

A 36-year-old man was seriously injured in a work accident in the Isperih village of Vazovo. The worker was admitted to hospital with a severed right arm after an accident with agricultural machinery, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Razgrad reported.

The incident was reported to 112 at around 10:30 on Friday.

The accident occurred in a harvested agricultural block in the land of the village of Vazovo. The injured person, who is from the village of Vladimirovtsi, was repairing a working combine harvester. He lost his balance from a height of about 2.4 meters, causing his right hand to fall between the variator pulleys driven by the threshing drum of the machine.

The man was urgently transported to the Multi-profile Hospital for active treatment in Razgrad. The Labor Inspectorate was notified of the case and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, the police added.