Debates in the National Assembly: Budget 2026 enters the committees

The parliamentary groups are beginning intensive work and preparation for the consideration in the relevant committees of the Draft Law on the State Budget for 2026, submitted by the government on July 1.

In the coming hours, the main forces in the National Assembly are expected to express new political positions. The controversial framework envisages a record deficit target of 5.7% of GDP (around 7.2 billion euros), which has already sparked a wave of sharp criticism from both the Fiscal Council and economic experts.

The project must be voted on quickly in order to enter into force on August 1, 2026.

The 5.7% deficit threatens financial stability and distances the country from the eurozone criteria.

The Ministry of Finance forecasts that the state debt will increase dramatically and reach 30.1% of GDP by the end of this year.

The parties are preparing for heavy clashes between the first and second readings, with proposals for serious spending optimizations expected.

The government, represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev, defended the parameters, emphasizing that they reflect the real state of public finances and the imbalances accumulated in the system.

It remains to be seen whether the deputies will find a political consensus to reduce spending before the final adoption of the law.

Source: MF, NOVA, BTA