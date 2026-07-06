Bus catches fire on Trakia Motorway, dozens of passengers remain stranded on the road

A bus traveling on the Burgas - Sofia line caught fire early this morning shortly before the “Trayanovi vrata“ tunnel on the “Trakia“ motorway. A bTV viewer who was among the passengers reported the incident.

According to him, at around 6:00 a.m., the bus interior suddenly filled with thick smoke, and shortly after, the vehicle caught fire. Panic broke out among the passengers as people began to suffocate. Everyone managed to leave the bus in time and according to initial information, no one was injured.

After the incident, dozens of passengers were left on the emergency lane of the highway for more than an hour and a half, without receiving information about when another bus would be sent. According to the report, the driver was unable to explain the situation, and a representative of the carrier did not contact the passengers.

“We are standing and waiting, not knowing how much longer we will be on the highway“, says the spectator.

According to him, fuel and other liquids began to leak under the bus, which gave rise to additional concerns among people. Since the bus stopped immediately before the “Trayanovi vrata“ tunnel, there was a police team on site.

The spectator also claims that the passengers did not receive sufficient information and assistance on site. According to him, people felt abandoned and did not know whether there was a risk of another incident.

At the moment, there is no official information from the competent institutions about the causes of the incident, as well as whether an investigation has been launched into the case.