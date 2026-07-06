The next hearing in the case against 19-year-old Nikola Burgazliev begins with witness questioning. He is accused of the serious ATV accident in “Sunny Beach“ last summer, in which 35-year-old Hristina died, and their 5-year-old son Marty is still recovering.

The charges against Burgazliev include possible intent and drug use.

Hristina's husband – Miroslav Zdravkov, says that his life ended on the fatal August 15th of last year along with that of his wife.

“I still can't accept that she's gone. I'm still waiting for her to come in," he said.

“I don't want his money, I don't want anything from him. He took my wife, he left my child almost disabled. I don't want anything from them“, Miroslav said about Nikola Burgazliev.

“I count on the court to have some justice and to get what he deserves. There will never be justice for us“, he also said.

“I tell Marty that mom is gone and up there, but he thinks she's at work. He can't realize what's going on yet“, the father shared.

The child is recovering and continuing with rehabilitation. Miroslav says that he is with his child 24 hours a day.