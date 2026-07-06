Numerous reports of bombs in courts, administrations and hospitals in the country

A number of reports of planted explosive devices were received in various institutions in the country on Monday morning, Nova TV reports. Threats by e-mail have been received in courtrooms, prosecutor's offices, hospitals and state institutions in Burgas, Razgrad, Pleven, Lovech and Kostinbrod. Standard security measures have been taken everywhere - buildings have been evacuated, areas have been cordoned off, and police teams are conducting checks. There are no reports of explosive devices being found, and the institutions are working to establish the source of the threats.

Burgas

A report of an explosive device was filed at the Burgas Courthouse minutes before the start of the case against Nikola Burgazliev - the man accused of the serious ATV accident in Sunny Beach last summer. Despite the tension surrounding the report, the trial is set to begin with the questioning of key witnesses. Among the first to be summoned are police officers and some of the victims in the case.

The Courthouse was evacuated until it was determined whether there was an explosive device in the building. It later became clear that reports had also been sent to emails of the District Prosecutor's Offices in the region. They stated that explosive devices had been placed in all courthouses in the region.

Razgrad

A series of threats of explosive devices sent by email prompted inspections at a number of institutions in the country. Among those affected is the Courthouse in Razgrad, where reports of alleged mining of the building were received this morning.

According to police information, the signals were received at around 9:30 a.m. to the email addresses of the District and Regional Courts in the city. Security measures were immediately taken, the area was secured, and the competent services began inspections according to the established procedure.

According to initial data, threatening emails were also sent to other judicial institutions, prosecutor's offices and medical facilities in different parts of the country. This is not the first such case in recent months. In early June, dozens of schools in Razgrad, Ruse and other cities received anonymous messages with similar content, which necessitated inspections and a temporary interruption of the educational process. There is no evidence of a real danger, and the work to identify the senders continues.

Pleven

The Courthouse in Pleven was closed until 1:00 p.m. today after receiving a report of a planted explosive device. The threat was sent by e-mail to the District Prosecutor's Office and the District Court.

All magistrates, court employees and citizens in the building were immediately evacuated. On-site inspections were undertaken by the competent authorities.

Lovech

Reports of planted bombs were received in three institutions in Lovech - the Courthouse, an office of the National Revenue Agency, which is housed in the building of the District Administration, as well as in the Municipality.

According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the reports for the court and the National Revenue Agency were received by e-mail shortly before 10:00 a.m. The employees have been evacuated, and police teams are inspecting the buildings.

The police specify that after the inspections are completed, the managements of the institutions will assess whether their work can be restored.

Kostinbrod

A report of an explosive device has also been received by the Kostinbrod District Prosecutor's Office.

Inspections are being carried out on the case, and there is no information about dangerous objects found. The authorities are working to identify the sender of the threats. In Kostinbrod, the prosecutor's office and the municipality are housed in the same building. All employees have been evacuated, the administration told NOVA.

Haskovo

Alerts for explosive devices have also been received in several institutions in Haskovo.

Police entered the buildings of the Courthouse and the Municipality, where, according to the protocol, an inspection should be carried out, and during this time the employees should stop working. The alerts were received on the institutions' emails.