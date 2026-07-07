Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, July 7: Sunny morning and summer showers in the afternoon

The weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny and warm with maximum temperatures between 27° and 32°, and in the afternoon cumulonimbus clouds with short-term precipitation and thunderstorms will develop over the eastern and mountainous regions.

On Tuesday night, the weather will be clear and almost calm, providing cool hours before morning. The day will start with predominantly sunny weather over the entire country. The atmospheric pressure will slightly decrease, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

Around and after noon, the air mass will become unstable. Cumulonimbus and cumulonimbus clouds will begin to develop. In places in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountain ranges will experience short-term rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms. The wind will be light to moderate from the west, while in the eastern regions it will be oriented from the south.

Forecast by region

Sofia and Western Bulgaria : In the capital, the weather will be mostly sunny with minimal chances of precipitation. The maximum temperature in Sofia will be around 27° .

: In the capital, the weather will be mostly sunny with minimal chances of precipitation. The maximum temperature in . Black Sea : Sunny weather will prevail along the sea. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, with light rain possible on the northern coast. Maximum air temperatures will vary between 27° and 29° . Sea water temperature remains pleasant – between 24° and 26° , and the excitement will be weak (1-2 points).

: Sunny weather will prevail along the sea. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, with light rain possible on the northern coast. Maximum air temperatures will vary between . Sea water temperature remains pleasant – between , and the excitement will be weak (1-2 points). Mountains: Before noon, the conditions for tourism will be favorable and sunny. In the afternoon, cumulonimbus clouds will quickly develop with local precipitation and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will reach 21°, and at 2000 meters – around 13°.

In the coming days of the week, the weather will retain a similar summer character with temperatures typical of early July.