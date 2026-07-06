Get starting bonuses with Betvam bonus code

New companies on the Bulgarian gambling market are entering with all their might in an attempt to recruit a sufficient number of customers for the various opportunities within their portfolio. This also applies to Betvam, which has been actively working in this direction for several months now and gives everyone the option to take advantage of its offers with betvam promo code. This is how you will have the opportunity to immediately activate all offers for newly registered customers, if you are also just about to activate your new account on the site. The question that would probably arise in the mind of every player is what bonuses would await him there within the platform? Today we will look at this issue in more detail.

Initial offer for sports from Betvam

We first turn to the sports section, which is always very popular with fans of various sports competitions. To the greatest extent, of course, this applies to football fans, but not only. Betvam's portfolio is very rich, but the topic is about the bonuses that you can expect if you join the site's platform. It is important to specify that you can use the bonus code BETBONUS, which you can enter in the appropriate place within the registration form. The offer is standard, allowing every new user with an activated account to take 100% of the initial deposit up to 150 euros, as well as up to 50 euros in the form of a free bet. It all depends on what funds you deposit to start your stay on the site. Then, in order to withdraw a profit to your personal account, you will need to roll over the bonus value a certain number of times before you are allowed to do so.

Casino Start-up Bonus

It is impossible to write about such a topic without paying special attention to the casino section, which is always particularly popular. Slot machines dominate there, and the start-up bonus is largely aimed at them, but not only. Card games and roulette will always be in fashion in turn. Again, you have the opportunity to enter the promo code BETBONUS when filling out the registration form to get the opportunity to activate the offer. It is worth an impressive 400% of the initial investment up to a 500 euro bonus, as well as up to 500 free spins for all slot games from the Betvam collection. Again, you need to be vigilant about the wagering requirements for these amounts before you can make a withdrawal. Make sure it's worth it, because sometimes the conditions are too salty and the whole thing isn't worth it.

Personal offers for loyal customers

Of course, Betvam is aware that courting users cannot stop with starting bonuses alone. The competition in the betting market for the attention of each user is great, so it is also appropriate to provide attractive offers for loyal customers during their stay on a given platform. BETVAM has a special VIP list for those players who bet regularly and have wagered a certain amount within the sports or casino sections. From there, it is possible to distribute the already seriously popular no-deposit bonuses, whether for sports or slots. There are also more prizes, unlocking which will require patience and perseverance.

Warning: Participating in gambling is not just fun and carries the risk of developing a gambling addiction! More information about responsible gambling and risk prevention is available at nra.bg.