Nikola Yankov on Belene NPP: Two people who have no money negotiate without the innkeeper – European Commission

From a technical point of view, the idea is good, but we cannot expect money from Ukraine for this, because Ukraine has no money. This was said in the program "Face to Face" by former Deputy Minister of Energy Yavor Kuyumdzhiev in connection with the words of Prime Minister Rumen Radev that he proposed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Bulgaria and Ukraine build the "Belene" NPP together, while also providing European financing for the project.

Perhaps the Prime Minister meant the participation of Ukrainian specialists. In Ukraine, eight reactors operate only with Ukrainian specialists. They have developed a colossal capacity for working with nuclear power plants, said Kuyumdzhiev, quoted by novini.bg.

We have passed two main stages of building a nuclear power plant. We still have the stages of building construction, delivery and production of equipment for the turbogenerator and control and management systems, the former deputy energy minister pointed out.

I will add the sixth phase - financing, because it also takes years, noted economist Nikola Yankov.

Here we are talking about two countries that have no money for understandable reasons - Ukraine and Bulgaria. Two people who have no money are negotiating without the innkeeper - the European Commission. But this will not happen, because this is not seeds and candies, it is about over 15 billion euros. This project must be brought into the private sector, where it belongs. The prime minister should invite private investors, but he is not doing so. In the private sector, the big problem is the lack of corruption - you can't steal the private sector's money. While with the public sector this happens and we have seen it - that's why we don't have highways, we don't have a children's hospital. The way to make this project happen is with private investments, Yankov emphasized.

Everything else is feasible, the main question remains who will sign for the commissioning of the reactors, because the designer is Russian, commented Yavor Kuyumdzhiev.

The Russian connection is that there was no political will for private construction for so many years, because the personal agreements were with the Russians, added Nikola Yankov.