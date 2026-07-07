The creator of "Black Track" has created a new platform for money in healthcare

Martin Atanasov, the creator of the website „Black Track“, which shows the disasters in Bulgaria, presented his new platform. It is called „Diagnosis Bulgaria“ and reveals the picture in healthcare, bTV reported.

„A year ago with „Black Track“ I showed one thing: what we were used to calling an „accident“ is actually a systemic deficit. When the data came to light, they showed many things, and the conversation changed. Today I am transferring the same necessity to another system that affects each and every one of us and literally costs us lives – healthcare“, he pointed out on social networks.

According to him, in 2025 the Health Fund paid over 4 billion leva for hospital care. “This is our public money that should be returned to the people as treatment, doctors, nurses or equipment. But when you try to understand where it goes, you drown in reports, registers and tables scattered in dozens of places. The data is there, but the whole picture has remained invisible until now“.

“That is why for the last 7-10 months I have collected everything in one place. I have processed over 3 million lines of official information for 180 state and municipal hospitals in our country (from the NHIF, the Ministry of Health and reports under the APIA). Behind each number is a real source and document – this is the raw picture that stares us in the eye. Now, however, we can too - easily, conveniently, comprehensively“, shared Martin.

He explained that in just one year “Diagnoza Bulgaria“ marked 605,980,966 leva in expenses, orders and payments that look unusual and deserve answers. “These are not accusations, but specific signals – places where a medicine costs dozens of times more than a similar hospital, public procurement without any competition or costs for external services that grow against the background of low staff salaries“.

“The platform is not an attack or a verdict against a specific person or hospital. It is an attempt to see where the system is sick. Because good decisions are made based on facts, not on feelings, rumors or convenient explanations.

Therefore, now it is our turn: enter diagnozabulgaria.com, look at the hospital in your city, share the data and react. We have every right to be outraged by the numbers you'll find there, because this is our money and our health. It's time to start demanding answers. When the problem is brought to light, no one has an excuse to remain silent. But no excuse,“, believes Martin.